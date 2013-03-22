St Martin’s Press 1981

A marriage farce set on the campus of an artsy progressive Vermont college. Originally titled “Brain Damge: A Love Story” but the publisher made me change it. (They thought it evoked an unsavory image of retards in love.) The few critics who reviewed it clobbered me for being “just another mouthy college prof in a bad marriage.” Fact was, I’d never taught in a college or been married when I wrote the book, but I could see in hindsight what a tactical career error it was. Amusing if you can unearth a copy.

