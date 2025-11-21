Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruel Bransford's avatar
Ruel Bransford
2d

Apathy is going to kill us. We have got to deal with the deep state we’re playing catch-up. I hope it’s not too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
138 replies
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
2d

"The angels of justice are coming for them and they know it, despite the machinations of their allied judges to gum up every earnest Article II effort attempted since 1/20/25 to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

But those that seek my soul, to destroy it, Shall go into the lower parts of the earth. They shall fall by the sword: They shall be a portion for foxes. But the king shall rejoice in God; Every one that sweareth by him shall glory: But the mouth of them that speak lies shall be stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
629 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture