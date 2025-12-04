Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
14h

What, it's just modeled after a giant shoe comfort insert. Nothing wrong with that. 🤷‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
SUSAN SALES's avatar
SUSAN SALES
14h

So well said!!! The building looks like an abandoned shoe or spoon rest. The issues they will have with that rooftop landscape will be an ongoing maintenance disaster. Seems like Los Angeles deserves it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture