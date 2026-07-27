Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Owen's avatar
Jim Owen
1h

Hopefully that Wednesday hearing will be televised. I want to watch that worm squirm.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
37m

Lab leak vs zoonotic was settled long ago. The remaining question is "accidental or intentional?"

Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture