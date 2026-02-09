Clusterfuck Nation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

James, please consider: These never-ending torrents of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - are a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here—a multi-pronged color revolution bombardment from every angle. Full spectrum demoralizing dominance from an ancient worn out playbook.

Obama explains the lengths they are going to: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Who is behind this? All is brought to you by - and serves the interests of - the 1% who own and control the media and most of the government:

Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729

Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.

Given this sad situation, I think we should put much of our emphasis back where it matters: God, family, & community, because:

"God did not give us the Book of Revelations so that we would build bomb shelters in the back yard. He gave us this Book so we'd build bigger tables and invite our friends and neighbors over and tell them about Jesus."

Composter 69's avatar
Composter 69
3h

They can run, but they can’t hide. 2026 will be remembered as the year that the Clinton-Obama-Biden “Axis of Evil” was laid on a cold, stainless steel gurney for its much anticipated autopsy.

