Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kev's avatar
kev
4h

Bondi and Patel should be laser focused on the one perpetrator that they have the most evidence on, that they can bring a solid case on in the shortest amount of time. What the administration needs is an indictment, conviction, and jail sentence for one of these corrupt deep-staters ASAP. Right now the perps feel smug and invincible, since NONE of their crimes has gone punished. As soon as there is one conviction, they will all be hit with the realization that there are CONSEQUENCES to their actions, and they will run for cover, squeal on each other, and make deals with prosecutors.

54 replies
A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
4h

Since it seems as most of the Republicans are solid members of the uni-party and thus party to the USAID/NGO grift, and those that aren’t grifting off the taxpayers are undoubtedly blackmailed by the 4th branch of government (the IC ), I doubt they’ll pass or fight for anything reining in lawfare. Also doubtful that CJ Roberts will act to reign in the lawfare. I’m 100% convinced he is blackmailed over the adoption of his children and perhaps visits to Epstein Island. This doesn’t end until consequences are imposed for the perpetrators, either by men and women in government with spines, or by hard men willing to do hard things. The question is, “Does this country have either of those?” If not, to those that don’t bend the knee, the sadistic treatment meted out to J6’ers is in all of our futures.

6 replies
