Clusterfuck Nation

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
4h

Don't underestimate the stupidity of American voters, or the mostly non-existent voter fraud!

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17 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
Free Range Texan's avatar
Free Range Texan
4h

Watching the Democrats is like watching those highway safety films we saw in driver's ed 50 plus years ago. Kinda funny, always sobering.

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