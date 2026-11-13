Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
15h

Crisis by design, that is how the City of London has always operated. Cecil B. Rhodes during the Pilgrim Society of the 1900's stated(paraphrased): "This will be a 100-200 year operation to annex the United States." It has occurred for centuries and is ongoing today.

McKinley was assassinated in 1901 after presiding over the most prosperous America has ever been with tariffs and the American banking re-investments. In 1913 the Rothchild's seeded our Federal Reserve and then committed the ultimate evil: taxing our most precious capital - labor. The income tax.

Reply
Share
113 replies
Ron Neff's avatar
Ron Neff
15h

What do I expect ? The GOP leadership will accept the MSM advised outcome regardless of how many "issues" the inspectors find. From what I have seen over the past 57 years since I have been able to vote is------ typically GOP leadership is quite happy with being the minority party because they can cry and cry to their conservative voters that they cannot do anything about those mean Ds because they are the minority party but......they still all seem to get rich over the course of their stay in DC. Remember Howard Baker, Bob Dole, Gerald Ford and a long long list of GOPers ? They loved being the minority and.......of course the MSM (which was just as biased in the 60s and 70s and 80s as it is now) at that time called them elder statesmen because they do not make a fuss when the Ds treat them like dirt and call them all kinds of names. And......of course the GOP at that time did not contest obvious stolen elections like 1960 Presidential elections in Illinois and Texas which would have given the election to Nixon who was very anti-communist but....basically a lib on all other matters. Newt was the first to actually decide to make Congressional elections competitive but when they finally did get the majority in the House they decided to completely overlook all of the obvious crime in how the House had been run for the last 40 or so years.

The GOP has been called the STUPID PARTY for quite a while but......I think McConnell and Thune knew exactly what they were doing in slow walking all of Trumps proposals and appointments.

Reply
Share
14 replies
482 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.