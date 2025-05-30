Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Waters's avatar
Christine Waters
4h

I vote for the “Fortress North America”. Sounds like the only way to survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
4h

A sober, stark assessment of where things stand right now. In order for the president to have a viable opportunity to fix the problem, something must be done to effectively address the mounting tide of lawsuits, injunctions, and restraining orders - the objective of which is of course to stymie the extraordinary task that the president must complete. As long as the left continues to abuse the judiciary process (with the ready assistance of leftist judges who are more than happy to usurp the power of the executive branch), the more difficult it will be for the president to effectively do his job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
219 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture