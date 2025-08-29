Unwittingly, that New York Times headline is a wondrous case of the self-solving mystery. You come here to understand the many social and political mysteries of the day. I will attempt to unravel this hairball.

Most obviously, the suspect, now dead, in Wednesday’s Minneapolis school shooting was not a “her.” He was a him, a 23-year-old male, Robert Westman, who had been pretending to be a female for some years since undergoing puberty, with the encouragement of his parents and the cultural leaders of his city, including Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, backed by the expressed principles of the national Democratic Party.

The essence of all that was a gigantic game of pretend, a broad and deliberate dissociation from reality for the purpose of maintaining a political racketeering operation, which is what the Democratic Party had become. Pretend that men can become women. Pretend that Covid vaccinations are safe and effective. Pretend that national borders don’t matter. Pretend that crime is not a social problem. Pretend that riots are mostly peaceful. Pretend that our elections are free and fair. Pretend that “Joe Biden” is president. Pretend that Ukraine is fighting for democracy. And so on. All pretend.

This blog is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com

Since the Democratic Party has zero useful ideas for improving the lives of this country’s citizens, all it has is pretend theater, which is public performative psychopathology, otherwise known as acting-out. Mass murders of school-children by so-called trans people are the most garish and horrific actings-out, the most offensive to society, a slaughter of innocents. Such an act grabs everybody’s attention. The New York Times pretends that all this is “a mystery” because to tell the truth would inculpate them in the ongoing criminal racketeering operation of their patron, the Democratic Party.

They all know what the truth is in this matter: that Robert Westman became insane, at least in his time of puberty, possibly earlier, and that his parents resorted to persuading their child that he was born in the wrong body — as the trendy theory goes — to remedy his psychological distress. He was thereafter influenced to play-act as a female. Possibly, he was induced to go through some stage of medical “treatment” to supposedly advance his transition to the opposite sex — for instance, a hormone regimen. This has not yet been reported. (Has it even been investigated by police or the news media?)

Of course, “gender-affirming medical care” is a vicious fraud, as is the preposterous idea of “sexual assignment at birth” (as if it is some kind of error-ridden clerical function). Males cannot be changed into females no matter how much their hormones are altered or how much surgery they endure. It is all just costuming and makeup, to an extreme degree, to enhance the game of pretend. It is also bound to be nightmarishly disappointing to the person undergoing such malign rigors.

As in the case of psycho-killer Robert Westman, he discovered his tragic mistake in exactly the period of life — emerging into adulthood — when emotions tend to be most labile. If he also happened to be on psychotropic drugs such as SSRIs (Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, Celexa, etc.), known to produce suicidal and homicidal thinking, combined with his emotional instability, there you have an obvious recipe for disaster. None of that is mysterious.

Nor was the record he left behind in his “manifesto” or in the videos and social media postings he put up. Westman evinced stark rage and despair over the poor choice he was induced to make at a time in his life before the judgment region of his brain had fully developed. “I’m tired of being trans,” he wrote. “I wish I had never brainwashed myself.” It was hardly his own fault, though. He was pushed to do it by his own family and strongly supported by the culture that surrounded him in Tim Walz’s “trans refuge state” of Minnesota — the state that also gave us George Floyd, the fake martyr to black victimhood, whose death provoked a years’ long national race-hustle. And, of course, Tim Walz was a recent standard-bearer for the Democratic Party, a signature figure for all their insanity.

Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis looks like a hinge event in American politics. We’re done pretending. Trans is done as a political fashion-statement. Doctors will have to give up their pretenses about “gender-affirming care” if they don’t want to be bankrupted by lawsuits or prosecuted for criminal malpractice. Politicians like Walz and Frey will eventually shut-up about trans. But you can sense something else beyond that.

America is done being bullied and guilt-tripped into the matrix of untruth altogether, and the racketeering that thrives in it. And we are going after the racketeers. This week, President Trump suggested a RICO investigation and potential prosecution of George and Alex Soros, for using their vast philanthropic Open Society empire as a colossal money-laundering operation to fund Democratic Party activities, including all their efforts to disorder the legal system, sponsor riots, pay illegal migrants, promote trans activism, rig elections, and underwrite sedition. Without that money-flow — much of it used to winkle taxpayer dollars out of Congress — the party can’t keep paying its Antifa foot-soldiers in the streets, or the lavish salaries of its middle managers in a world of corrupt non-profit orgs.

Between that and the coming prosecution of its many stars from the Clintons to Adam Schiff to New York Attorney General Letitia James and many other names you are familiar with, the Democratic Party — and its war against reality — may be truly done.

JHK’s World Made By Hand four-book novel cycle. A small town in the remnant of the USA in the not-distant future. The community struggles to carry on. . . .

"I started my blog, Clusterfuck Nation, almost twenty years ago to chronicle the week-by-week process of our collapsing civilization… What I had not anticipated in The Long Emergency was how badly the process of collapse would disorder the minds of the whole American population and, with that, the consensus about reality." —James Howard Kunstler, CrazyLand Autographed from Battrenkill Books Buy at Amazon

BUY FROM BATTENKILL BOOKS

BUY FROM AMAZON