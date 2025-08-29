Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Veale's avatar
David Veale
20h

This paragraph is absolute gold -- one of the best I've read all year:

"The essence of all that was a gigantic game of pretend, a broad and deliberate dissociation from reality for the purpose of maintaining a political racketeering operation, which is what the Democratic Party had become. Pretend that men can become women. Pretend that Covid vaccinations are safe and effective. Pretend that national borders don’t matter. Pretend that crime is not a social problem. Pretend that riots are mostly peaceful. Pretend that our elections are free and fair. Pretend that “Joe Biden” is president. Pretend that Ukraine is fighting for democracy. And so on. All pretend."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
99 replies
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
20h

You know you are dealing with a bullshitter when they call it "gender affirming" instead of what it really is.... "Gender reversing."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
560 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture