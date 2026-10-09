Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
12h

I like many of my fellow patriots must be completely overwhelmed by the continued insanity of the democrat/psychotic leftists and the communists who want to destroy our great nation.

What kind of a conflagration will it require to finally get the democrats/communists aware of the irreparable harm they are doing to our great nation?

I am so glad to be 72, happily married and retired, financially independent and able to donate to the right candidates and causes to help stop the evil hordes from destroying everything we hold dear.

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Michael Arturo's avatar
Michael Arturo
12hEdited

Where have you gone, Joe DeGenova? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Woo woo woo.

What's that you say, Mr. MAGAman? Justice Joe has left and gone away.

Hey hey hey.

Hey hey hey.

Laugh about it, shout about it

When you've got to choose

Every way you look at this, you lose

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