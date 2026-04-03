Clusterfuck Nation

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
3dEdited

If I may add... Don't forget about Mary McCord who is the wife of Sheldon Snook, counsel to Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts and Eisen spend weeks of time together traveling Europe...

McCord is the nexus of all of this.

Sodom on Potomac. Simply more proof that we have lived in a dark age since 11.23.1963 with only two bright spots: Ronaldus and Trump, both of whom were shot. Nixon too, who was deep-stated out of orifice.

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3d

Gramsci, Chomsky and Eisen represent an evil deviancy that threatens western civilization. Overeducated, weak-minded, young skulls full of mush are defenseless to their onslaughts.

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