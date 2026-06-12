Clusterfuck Nation

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Truman Verdun's avatar
Truman Verdun
1d

Jim, a concise and brilliant summary of the last several decades of the revolutionary long march through the institutions, yet the slippery underminers of (actual) democracy seem to have evaded much hammer-blowing, as the no-doubt janky elections in California appear to be revealing.

Step One in a return to electoral health would appear to be the passing of the SAVE Act, which several Republicans continue to block.

The cultural and mental rot will take another two generations at least to wash out of the system, of the tide indeed does flow that way.

Wishing will for the USA in its coming 250th. (We know, of course, that mind-scrambled citizens and others are pinning poisoned needles in the voodoo doll of Uncle Sam...)

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Howard Skillington's avatar
Howard Skillington
1d

Yes – delusions abound, including the notion that we are nearing an agreement with Iran, notwithstanding Iran’s daily reminder that they have quite reasonably found the US and Israel to be agreement-incapable. Then there’s the fact that our terms are entirely unreasonable, especially given the fact that we have failed to win the war.

Another delusion is that the Iranians are driven by some sort of wish for an apocalypse, which is especially amusing, given the fact that it is the eschatology of both Zionist Jews and Evangelical Christians that drives them to bring about the End Times.

As the US war machine continues to exhaust itself against the Iranian Rope-a-Dope strategy, the fog of war will gradually reveal the fact that we have no other option than to slink home and pretend that this horrible mess never happened. Unfortunately, the world economic collapse and subsequent famine which we are bringing about will make forgetting Netanyahu's War quite impossible.

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