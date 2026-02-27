Clusterfuck Nation

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
1d

John Thune is a shining example of the depravity of the Uniparty in DC - he cares nothing about doing the right thing for the country. Rather, his objective is to avoid creating friction with his Uniparty brethren, be they Dems or RINOs. There is little hope for the US with scum like him ensconced in Congress. These people make me sick 🤮.

110 replies
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1d

I am convinced that someone, somewhere, within one or more of the various alphabet agencies has compromising information on practically all members of Congress, which they hold over their heads should they fail to comply. It beggars belief that this is not the case, as the matter before Thune amply suggests.

As for the Democrats cheating their way into a midterm blowout: yes, not only possible but extremely likely. Should this occur, and should they successfully impeach the president, I believe it would be akin to a modern-day firing upon Fort Sumter. I do not say this in jest or without careful deliberation.

There is no way on God’s green earth that a great swath of this country would merely grumble and ultimately do nothing. Take it as you wish, but that would be the flashpoint and, in my view, the ultimate undoing of the Marxist left.

65 replies
574 more comments...

