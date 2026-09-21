Clusterfuck Nation

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
6h

Don't blame us for living 40 miles from Minneapolis, blame the 'city clowncils' of America that have outlawed law enforcement and private property while importing non-Christians that want nothing to do with the fundamentals of this country. Oh, and don't forget our beloved federal gummint for printing trillions of dollars and shutting production down causing housing prices, especially in cities, to explode.

Government is always the problem and now so much fraud, especially around elections, has to be cleaned up and I don't think it can be.

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Le Salon des 12 Macaques's avatar
Le Salon des 12 Macaques
6h

You are insane. The invention of the car was the greatest thing ever to have happened - it gave people the ability to make independent decisions about where and when to travel and the freedom to pick up and move. The anti-car movement is a regressive leftist front of collectivism.

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