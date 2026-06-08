Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Doohmax's avatar
Doohmax
1dEdited

Mail ballots = stolen elections with legal ballots. The addresses where the “voters” register are usually homeless shelters, empty warehouses, vacant lots. Legal ballots of “registered” voters which are not delivered directly to Democrat NGO addresses are returned to the local Post Office where your friendly federal union worker bundles them for Democrat NGO pickup.

You see. There is no evidence of fraud. The ballots are legitimate. It’s the mail in ballot system that’s illegally used that’s the problem. The NGOs need bodies to attach to these addresses. That is why you need continuous influx of homeless and illegals that can be manipulated for drugs or free money.

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
1d

We lived in California during its Golden Era -- late 1960s. At that time, everything seemed possible. Today, nothing seems possible in California except for the looting degradation of the engines of wealth created by previous generations.

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