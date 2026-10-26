Clusterfuck Nation

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Walter Stock's avatar
Walter Stock
8hEdited

Federal Workers Alliance for Democracy. The bad jokes just make themselves. Also known as FuckWADs.

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
8h

Thomas Jefferson believed that the American Revolution should not be regarded as a completed historical event, but as an enduring spirit essential to the preservation of liberty. “A little rebellion now and then is a good thing,” he wrote in 1787, later declaring, “God forbid we should ever be 20 years without such a rebellion.” His point was not that government should exist in a perpetual state of violent upheaval, but that the people must never surrender the vigilance, independence and willingness to resist abuses of authority that gave rise to the republic.

For Jefferson, the Spirit of ’76 was not something merely to commemorate, but something to preserve. Many of the efforts of the left amount to acts of treason or sedition. Certainly they demand investigation and due process, but with a very critical distinction. While civilian courts are available, the nature of these crimes are such that military tribunals may be necessary to prosecute them. The preservation of the republic requires more than rhetorical allegiance to its founding principles; it requires the courage to uphold them, including measures commensurate with the nature of the offenses. No more playing games.

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