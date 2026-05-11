Clusterfuck Nation

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wkenn's avatar
wkenn
1d

"Why is not Barak Obama not subject to violation of the Logan Act for this?"

Why is not Barak Obama subject to lots of violations?

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
1dEdited

This is the pattern: The Left makes a mess of everything they touch. Then, when the people’s FINALLY realize it and elect the opposition, the work the Right needs to do to correct all that mess is painful, and slow, so the people, desiring instant gratification, get all upset at the necessary reforms to right the ship (like ICE, Iran, etc.) and go all wobbly and turn on them.

The people hold the power to vote for common sense and reality. However, far too many of them are ignorant of what painful efforts that project entails, get impatient and then get all discouraged.

People need to smarten up and realize turning this ship of state around is a decades long project, with times that will be demanding of them to remain faithful and patient and stay the course.

The Left IS the minority, despite the deafening bullhorn of their owned media arm.

We need to stay in this fight, this literal Revolutionary War to save this country from ruin.

It can be done. BUT only if people vote RED, and are willing to Stay the Course, in the fervent hope of better days ahead.

It is literally possible. But not without the unconditional commitment of We, the People. Get out and Vote Red in November! Fight, Fight, Fight!!

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