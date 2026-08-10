Clusterfuck Nation

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
2dEdited

The danger is not that communism has returned wearing an old uniform, but that many of us - far too many - have forgotten the moral conditions that once made its promises recognizable as lies. A society begins to decay when envy is renamed justice, coercion compassion, hatred virtue, and violence merely the understandable language of the aggrieved. By then the political program is almost secondary. The real conquest has already occurred within the conscience, where men learn to excuse evil so long as it is committed against those they have first been taught to despise. No free society can survive indefinitely once truth itself becomes subordinate to grievance.

The answer for citizens of a constitutional republic is neither hysteria nor vengeance, but courage: to speak plainly when language is corrupted, to defend the rule of law even when it restrains our own side, to insist upon equal rights rather than favored classes, and to refuse participation in lies however fashionable they become. Liberty is not preserved by institutions alone. It survives only while free people possess the character to defend those institutions, the discipline to govern themselves, and the courage to say no when power demands that they say yes.

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Basil Beighey's avatar
Basil Beighey
2d

Fantastic! Great post.

"Communism is just the icing on that fruitcake."

;-)

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