Clusterfuck Nation

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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
12h

The elevation of Stephen Miller speaks volumes about what to expect. He makes Trump look nuanced in his speech.

Trump's calm and quiet reaction has been that of someone with a plan, laying a trap for the enemy, as Sun Tzu wrote so clearly about.

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
11hEdited

It seems to me the dems would have won anyway. But color revolution requires you cheat brazenly and openly, using the media cartel to denounce and condemn anyone who questions, daring the government to do anything about it, demoralizing their supporters, to the delight of your shock troops.

Third world.

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