Senator-electAbdul El-Sayed at His Victory Celebration

That 60-Minutes interview with the President Sunday night was a doozy: he allowed Ross Douthat (former New York Times columnist) to over-speak him so audaciously you had to wonder why Mr. Trump even bothered to show up. He barely levered a word in edgewise and looked rather glum in the process. Actually, you were watching an act of political ju-jitsu: the president pretending to take it like a whipped dog, so that his antagonists would think he was offering himself up for slaughter. They’d better think again (but watch, they won’t).

Also on Sunday, Roger Stone wrote that Stephen Miller, the new chief of staff, was just promoted to “wartime consigliere.” You are a little off, Roger. It’s more like wartime field marshal. The president has gone to war against the treasonous Democratic Party, the Party of Victims. Now they know. And now you know. The positions on both sides have hardened-up. I’m dreaming of. . . a strange Christmas.

Pardon me for going out on a limb here. The Party of Victims has flat-out said it wants to see the president drawn, quartered, beheaded, pissed-on, and stuffed into an unmarked hole in the ground. Plus, anyone who ever worked for him or voted for him to be hurled into prison. There’s your casus belli. The curse it is cast.

This blog is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals, helping investors learn about and own physical gold & silver as part of a proven, long-term wealth preservation strategy. To explore their market insights, educational resources, visit: mcalvany.com

The Party of Victims has also announced its intentions to shred the Constitution via legal legerdemain for the purpose of making the USA a one-party state and, as such, subservient to governing entities outside the USA. Those entities reside mainly in and around the European Union, including the EU itself, the financial elites that it serves, and an international NGO galaxy of aggrieved “activists.” These are commonly identified as the “Globalists.” Note that this cabal is already under extreme stress on its home territory as the nations of Europe explode in violence. IOW, these Globalists are already losing and turning ever more desperate.

Discount any prattle coming out of the Party of Victims and their ancillaries in the news media about “our democracy.” The phrase is a ruse, aimed at malware they have already installed in your brain, straight out of Rachel Maddow’s pretty mouth. “Our democracy” is a phantom concept to disguise a political apparatus that only works for the Party of Victims. Also note: the Party of Victims wants to make victims of everybody outside their party. “Our democracy” actually means: we get to push you around and do our bidding. . . or else go off and die.

So, the Party of Victims has “won” the midterm election super-bigly. They crushed it. They are supreme. Everybody and his uncle voted for them overwhelmingly, in record numbers so stupefying they seem. . . a little supernatural. Yes, like they got an assist from somewhere, from someone — and probably not from the better angels of our nature, if you know what I mean. Somehow an extra 20-million ballots were cast this midterm over the previous midterm in 2022. But they were strangely distributed.

In the Texas gubernatorial, for instance, almost two million new voters showed up this year above the total voters in 2022 — 9.9-million over 8.1 million. Nationwide, Republican votes were nearly the same in 2026 as 2022, but those 20-million new votes went strictly to the Party of Victims. Gol-lee! Where did they come from? I think we’re going to find out. Of course, to find out, you have to first inquire. Why would you inquire if the election was one hunnert percent above-board, fair-and-square? How dare you! That would be election denialisim, spurious, illegitimate, . . . tyrannical. . . verboten!

That is the Party of Victims’ well-advertised “red line,” right there, the thing that triggers their thing, which is activist activism going active in the streets, protest marches, shrieking nose-rings, froggie costumes, raging inflamed transsexuals, POCs unchained, Boomer grandmas in a lather, all of them maybe busting up some storefronts, setting a few fires, mostly peaceful, you understand, except where they’re not. Chicago is suddenly like Paris was in October. And the Party of Victims double-dares you to do something about it!

The president will do something about it, probably something that entails federalizing the national guard, or failing that, sending in regular army troops. It will probably require him to declare the Insurrection Act (10 U.S.C. §§ 251–255), which overrides the Posse Comitatus Act. No approval from Congress is required.

Anyway, the U.S. has operated under multiple overlapping national emergencies for decades (the oldest still-active one dates to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis). The 2018 Election Interference Emergency order (EO 13848) is one of them. It was renewed by the president in August 2026. Which is to say, the country is already under an emergency, this one pegged to foreign interference in our elections. It mandates an “assessment” of foreign interference by the Director of National Intelligence, and further action by the DOJ. It may not be enough. Effective executive action might require the declaration of a National Security Emergency in the event that substantial evidence of election fraud is discovered.

The “Our Democracy” NGOs scheming in the background of the midterm election want the Party of Victims to go medieval on the president. This is where their plan kicks in to nullify the president and turn over his executive powers to a panel of governors (Newsom, Pritzker, Hochul, etc.), who will then supposedly preside over a “restructuring” of the basic charter of the USA. Their chatter about this was recorded and distributed across the internet the past month, along with their written memos to the same effect. It’s all out there. In short, this actually is an insurrection, and Mr. Trump will oblige himself to stop it, just as Abraham Lincoln had to oblige himself to put down the southern secession. And for the same reason, to save the Union.

You might have noticed that there is also a lot of background chatter on the web about “stocking up” on food and supplies. . . about possible interruptions of the internet, perhaps days or even weeks . . . about threats to the electric grid. Of course, it’s alarming. It implies rather extreme and severe circumstances. But do you really know what might happen? This is serious. Pay attention. Maintain situational awareness. This could be a very strange Christmas indeed.

Read More from James Howard Kunstler

Click the image below to see my books.

Novels, nonfiction and memoir.

Buy the books

Gallery 17 — Paintings from the 2025 Season. Have a look! (Click here!)