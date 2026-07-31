The Curse It is Cast
“I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.” —Dr. Anthony Fauci, recorded for TV in 2022
However you cut this Fauci business, one thing Americans have learned is how slippery and treacherous this thing called The Law has become. You saw it in the sundry Trump prosecutions of 2024, too — a marvelous demonstration of how to play Hide-the-Salami with the truth about anything and everything. You saw it in the structured failure to adjudicate election fraud in 2020. You saw it in the Jan-6 prosecutions and the Congressional Jan-6 Committee charade that followed. And much more.
And one thing it’s good for is demoralizing the whole citizenry to the max. Who in this land was not mortally depressed watching Rand Paul’s Senate hearing Wednesday starring Dr. Fauci? (One last time, the center of attention!) We have become a procedural republic, slipping into an impotence of legalistic self-fuckery the way old folks slip into dementia, one lost memory at a time. There sits the murderer of millions cloaked in the banality of his evil — as it was at Nuremburg eighty years ago — and this time, you just have to lump it, America. The law can’t touch him at all.
Dr. Fauci ran his own titanically corrupt fiefdom out of the nation’s public health complex. Half-a-million a year wasn’t enough for — let’s call him what he was — an executive bureaucrat. He doled out millions in grants to universities, drug companies, and putative public service orgs, and extracted his vig, about a million bucks in prize money during the Covid-19 episode, not counting his share of royalties from drug patents. A modest million. He must have thought: who will even notice. . . who would ever be bothered by that tiny number when Congress, the Federal Reserve, and everybody else is drowning in numbers with so many zeros it gives them tachycardia just to glance at the balance sheet.
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Plus, the thoroughly dishonorable news media was busy making Dr. Fauci a rock-star. He had everything but the stadiums. The grand old gals of Hollywood were going all moist over him. “Julia Roberts sent me flowers today,” he typed into his government-issue diary. Barbra Streisand called him on the phone. “I told her that I work listening to her songs on ALEXA,” He gushed. His work resulted in the deaths of millions and the injury of millions more. Neverminding that, he carefully tracked and marveled at his burgeoning fame:
“Big front-page article abut [sic] me appeared in the Washington Post, [Dr. Fauci wrote]. Very flattering. The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyoperbole [sic] to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson [sic] in the world.”
Did Dr. Fauci know that his work-product, the Covid-19 episode and the operations around it, were aimed at setting up conditions to get President Trump bum-rushed out of office in favor of the vacant and pliable tool that was “Joe Biden?” Did others on the White House Covid Task Force know how that would work? Did they know who or what they were in league with?
Anyway, it didn’t turn out as well as they’d planned, of course. The four years of “Joe Biden” only proved how much that coalition of Deep Staters, globalists, and domestic riffraff hated the old American republic and its pain-in-the-ass Constitution. But when they foundered in 2024 — when old Joe-from-Scranton finally gave away the game on that fatal debate stage — and the party had to stuff his idiot veep into the nomination, the Democratic Party crossed an event horizon into total detachment from reality, where they remain to this day.
So then, where did the Democratic Party get the idea that going balls-out Bolshevik-Jacobin would be their salvation after what they already did to try to wreck our country? And by Bolshevik-Jacobin I mean the marriage of murderous envy with civic psychosis. The line it is drawn; the curse it is cast, Dylan prophesied half a century ago. They’re in your face now. Just listen to them. They mean it. They want all your stuff and they want you dead. They want to put your sons in a cocktail dress. They want mutts from savage lands slavering on your daughters in a drainage ditch. Will half the people in this country really vote for that again?
Yet great forces unseen just now are driving the nation to an autumn reckoning, and the main thing to be reckoned is the survival of the USA as a functioning republic with the credibility of law restored and the demons of lawfare crushed. The possibility of legislated election reform slips away day by day, it’s true. But, please understand, this president will not allow the coming election to get pounded down a rathole. If nothing else, we are going to get an intervention under a national security executive order, on the president’s constitutional duty (and his oath) to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
The ensuing fight over this will be short and decisive. These mad dogs will be put down, as mad dogs must be. We are going to take our country back. Depend on it.
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Spot on as usual.
If Fauci got away with letting thousands of people die of Aids why would he not believe it to be true with Covid?
Has it not been proven that Covid was a "nefarious" crime committed in cooperation with DOD? I say let the war tribunals commence and staff up the firing squads.
A poem my husband, Christian Naggiar, wrote over 3.5 years ago:
Pandemic Amnesty?!?!
A pandemic amnesty...Are you kidding me!!??...
Why is it that the ones who do the most wrong...
Are quick to sing the same old song...
Of course they are the first to say...
“Let’s move forward, don't look back, it’s going to be OK”...
Forgive and forget?? But they never apologize...
For the cruelty, name-calling, and all the lies...
Accusing us of killing grandma and grandpa! Just to summarize...
Many families and friends no longer speak...
No sign of remorse for calling us freaks...
A pandemic amnesty? You must be joking...
By telling us to take the high road, you're only poking...
The bear, yet you dare...to say the information was not all there...
All this time, you didn't seem to care!!...
Repeating opinions and views...as facts!...
And the fake news...made you heartlessly react...
Pandemic amnesty??...seriously!?...
Not one independent thought in your head...
Telling us if WE didn't get the "vax", YOU would be dead...
Now denying...instead of trying...
To apologize for all the false things you said...
"A pandemic of the unvaccinated"…remember those words??...
We do, that's all we ever heard!!...
You wanted to make us feel...
Like killers and terrorists, but now it's no big deal??...
Pandemic amnesty?...You still don't see!...
V passports, mandates, people getting fired...we are so sick and tired...
Kids forced to be jabbed & wear masks, or they cannot attend school...
Now you want amnesty for being a tyrannical fool...
House arrest for the unvaxxed, trampling our Constitution...
Businesses destroyed under threat...of imprisonment, we did not forget...
That was your solution?...Dividing Americans like never before...
With lies, propaganda, fake news and more...
We don't believe what you tell us anymore!...
Pandemic amnesty? I thought it was a parody...
You really think you have nothing to apologize for??!!...