"It ought to be clear now that the initial Hillary Clinton campaign prank metastasized into the worst perversion of abusive government power in our country’s history, and is yet on-going."

Until there are very real, substantive consequences, this type of malevolent behavior will continue on the part of the Left. Just what "consequences" is something for an impartial court of law to determine, but something had better occur as a result of all of this. I for one am tired beyond words of a de facto two-tiered system of justice. I'm tired of hearing of things that likely rise to the level of treason that go unpunished. I am tired of the lies, the insults to my intelligence. Most of all, I am tired of being witness to the outright insanity played out daily on the part of the Left without the consequences I would face should I attempt to walk in their shoes. This must end. If it takes the unprecedented (think the age-old sanction for acts of treason), then so be it. If it angers and triggers those who are already angry and triggered, more the better. I sense a groundswell picking up steam throughout the country - one that like a tide that washes away the detritus from a beach - will wash away the evil that we've tolerated for far too long.

"I will proffer a harsh truth to you: the best outcome in Ukraine would be for Russia to win the war as expeditiously as possible, neutralize and disarm the place, change-out its illegitimate government, and let it revert to being the frontier backwater it was for eight decades previous, when it was not a problem for the other nations of the region."

Very good. It WAS all about seizing Russia's natural resources. The real war is here--and so are our enemies, and Trump's. He's gotta know that they're still trying to kill him, and accelerating the Ukraine War is just a big trap for him that he should just avoid. Let's hope so.

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
