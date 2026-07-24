Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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John Schrauth's avatar
John Schrauth
5h

Another outstanding summary of the situation. A little humor is in order. Mo puts on his explosive vest, finds a group of Polytheists as they call many of us and cashes his ticket to Paradise. Upon arrival a cherubic entity leads him to the place where he will meet the promised 72. The door opens and Thomas Jefferson comes in and kicks him square in the crotch. Next, George Marshall punches him in the nose. Robert E. Lee really lays it on him. As George Washington is about to continue the beating, Mo asks "where are my 72 Virgins?" Washington replies, "It's not 72 virgins, it's 72 Virginians" as a line of luminaries from VMI wait their turn.

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15 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
Tim L Sedlak's avatar
Tim L Sedlak
5h

Being a “Boomer” at age 72, I am particularly irritated by being thought of as the ‘scourge of the Earth’ and ‘bane of existence’ solely because of the year of my birth and by being American. I put in my fifty years of work and employment and don’t recall blaming ‘The Greatest Generation’ for my travails. On the other hand, during most of my career, it was never trendy to be a victim. I’ve had this conversation with many near my age. After being ousted out of the house around 18 years of age, moving back home, which was never an option, would have been a major personal defeat. I would have slept under an overpass before doing that. Such is the mindset of a scourge and a bane.

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