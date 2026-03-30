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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

The greatest mental retardation in history is POLITICS. Pick the blue or the red pills...either way, you will be endlessly bombarded with lies and propaganda. Never will you ever see a light at the end of the "political" tunnel...unless you are passing into the next life perhaps.

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JackStrawWichita
1d

I particularly enjoyed seeing Trump, as Scott Adams would say, "Picking the money up that was left on the table" by a frightened Lloyds of London. It happened so quickly that you knew it was pre-planned. Brilliant.

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