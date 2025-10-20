Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
2h

"And now it’s back to Rachel Maddow for further instructions"

This perfectly wraps up the NPCs that now comprise the left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
2h

Thank you, excellent and sane account of the situation. One reason I've observed why the Democrats — at least the corrupt idiot Democrats who run my small California city — are loathe to let Ukraine go towards peace is it gave them the chance to wear blue and yellow to any meeting with their taxpayers. That way they remind those of us who pay their exorbitant salaries for breaking what doesn't need fixing, that we are the fortunate ones who should give up all our rights so they can help Ukraine along with the homeless, Antifa, BLM. Yes, my very own county supervisor deigned to meet with some of us who are unhappy with her pot nursery policies and came decked out in Ukraine blue and yellow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture