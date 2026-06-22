Clusterfuck Nation

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7h

Meanwhile in the background as everyone is distracted, the real agenda is unfolding at breakneck pace:

"…and this is why today I am announcing this government will make a new, free-of-charge, Digital ID mandatory for the right to work, by the end of this parliament. Let me spell that out: you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have Digital ID. It’s a simple as that."

—Current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

They will never be satisfied until this is your life:

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Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your rented vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.

—deducts credits—

Your bank account is now negative. 50 additional credits have been deducted for your overdraft and your social credit score has been lowered by 100 points for failing to keep a positive net balance.

---

Under no circumstance should anyone ever comply with getting the ID Digital. It will become your panopticonic slave collar if you put this 'one-ring" of power on your finger.

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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
7h

The increasing contrast between South America and Europe is getting more obvious every day. Our closest neighbors are rapidly shedding the shackles of ultra-leftism and jumping on the conservative bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Europe is doing everything it can to protect the dream of totalitarianism and the push for WW3.

Let's hope they don't bring us all down with them as they have tried multiple times in the last century.

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