Reality isn’t what it used to be: a baseline consensus about what is actually happening and what it means. All you know is something seems to be up, but what is that something? And what is it up to? Nobody really knows. Whatever it is, it’s getting people to strip the Costco stores of canned ravioli and toilet paper.

One thing agreed upon: the president has made himself scarce the past several days. And top cabinet officials — Bessent, Rubio, Blanche, plus COS Miller — were spirited away to regional military bases for safe-keeping. . . the Veep hiding out at Camp David. . . rumors of an Iranian drone plot to kill them all. . . maybe involving terrorist cells implanted here during “Joe Biden’s” four-year migrant orgy. (How did we let that happen?)

One module of this disabled reality function is the suspicion that a certain cohort in American politics wants to destroy the USA and is using the Democratic Party to carry it out. The midterm election was the device to boost them up to power, and it seemed to work, maybe a little too well. Their poobahs in Congress are in full gloat-and-sneer mode, promising that the beatings will continue until morale improves, yuk, yuk. The preposterous Cherokee maiden Elizabeth Warren was just instructed by federal attorneys to preserve her records — after shooting off her mouth about using her chair on the Senate Banking Committee to destroy Trump adjutants.

This blog is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals, helping investors learn about and own physical gold & silver as part of a proven, long-term wealth preservation strategy. To explore their market insights, educational resources, visit: mcalvany.com

For all the faults of our reality cognition, it’s hard to imagine that the president and his trusted colleagues did not see election shenanigans coming from a thousand miles away, especially military intelligence. Do you suppose they haven’t been surveying the scene all year? The election numbers only add up if you use the “new maff.” James Talarico actually elected in Texas? I’m sure.

The DNI, one Jay Clayton, is obliged to report on election doings five days before Christmas. Maybe trim the tree with a bandolier of .270 Winchester rounds and spiff up the Tikka T3X Superlite bolt action. Wonder what the CIA will tell Mr. Clayton. They’ve been in rather a bad odor since blowing JFK’s head off in 1963. Half the country thinks if anyone queered the election it was them. Personally, I believe they merely assisted in the operation.

But, of course, the whole point of the in-your-face election steal with such a garish outcome was exactly to prompt the Trump admin to respond, to lay out the case, to flop it all out on the table like so much raw meat. . . and see what happens. (Watch the animals instinctively snatch the meat.) The “our democracy” animals have been telling you for months exactly what they aim to do: incite a mass freak-out of their mentally-ill myrmidons in the streets, followed by grandiose declarations that the country is now in the hands of their favorite governors (Newsom, Pritzker, Hochul, Healey, Kotek, Hobbs, Spammy). I can’t wait for them to try that.

Meanwhile, there is that unfinished business in Iran. Those autumn weeks ramping up into the midterm, it was absolutely obvious that Mr. Trump would refrain from any new action. The sedition-minded news media had softened up the public’s already deranged faculties with narratives of swelling anti-war fever, so they could pin the election outcome on it. It was a fiasco, they said. The nation voted against it! We lost the war! Blah blah.

You were supposed to forget about Iran’s nuclear jihad — by voting for jihad inside the USA. In our very Congress! As Homey D. Clown always said, I don’t think so. Iran was rooting for a Democratic Party triumph, from which you can infer they think the Democratic Party is down with jihad — which appears to be so, since their DSA branch won 8 House seats, and go ahead and count Abdul El-Sayed on their team in the Senate, too, however he pretends to be the reincarnation of Jimmy Stewart going to Washington.

The president himself pointed out that the other Persian Gulf nations begged him to back off Iran, because Iran threatened to wipe out their vital infrastructure: oil refineries and terminals, de-sal plants, airports. Iran could brag on that through September and October, knowing the USA would stand off anyway. Now, things have changed.

Looks like the IRGC didn’t plan how things might play after the election. You might surmise that Trump, Rubio, Hegseth and Company are a little weary of getting jerked around by these shifty maniacs. You could also suppose that the blockade is chipping away at the IRGC’s infamous fortitude — no paychecks for the troops, and anyway, their money is worthless. Can’t buy anything, and nothing to buy it with even if you tried. Must be getting a little uncomfortable over there, and we all know the restless spirit that possesses hungry people.

Also meanwhile, things in-country here have also gone wonky, a little bit. First, Microsoft’s cloud network crashed for two days, putting the schnitz on businesses, hospitals, public utilities, and governments that run MS’s notoriously janky products. Then you got the nationwide air service “ground stop,” a first-order clusterfuck, hundreds of thousands stranded at airports, fuggeddabowt going to sleep, getting any dinner — not to mention scaring the bejeezus out of anyone with a memory of 9/11. So far, a faulty router in Arkansas is the assigned culprit. Was it really about that? Or are they rubbing more KY-Jelly onto an already slippery reality?

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time, the govt aims to test its Emergency Alert System. TVs and cable broadcasters, satellite providers will shriek for about one minute, sending the poorly-informed under their desks and into broom closets.

Looks like a heckuva week upcoming. Trump, Putin, and Xi meet up Thursday in Shenzhen, China. That will occupy the foreground while events whirl in the background. Can any of it bring us closer to an agreement, at least, about what is real and what is not?

Read More from James Howard Kunstler

Click the image below to see my books.

Novels, nonfiction and memoir.

Buy the books

Gallery 17 — Paintings from the 2025 Season. Have a look! (Click here!)