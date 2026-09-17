Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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JoJo's avatar
JoJo
12h

There seems to be a real effort to uglify the world #obamalibrary.

It’s the opposite of God’s beautiful creation.

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14 replies
Joice's avatar
Joice
12h

It's embarrisingly ugly. Yes, like a pile of construction materials, placed like a jenga game. Pull them out, one by one, until it collapses.

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