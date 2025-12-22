Clusterfuck Nation

These narratives are rigorously constructed to evoke the fight - flight - freeze - fawn - feign - or faint response inside each of you, and every minute we waste on them is a minute we lose building a future worth living in for ourselves and our children, which is, of course, the point of them in the first place.

Dead ends, stairs to nowhere, invoked fear, twists and turns, empty promises brimming with enticing breathless promises of justice which never arrive but keeps us docile, inert, and unprepared for the hellish future they are building while they distract us with their Epstein Pavlovian whistle.

Unfortunately the clock is ticking, the hours are flying by. The past increases the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting.—Haruki Murakami

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors office, and town councils, get to know your sheriff, get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Case in point:

Australia has just taken a giant leap toward the Digital ID prison. This letter is from spooked a subscriber there two nights ago:

"I have been asked to verify my age and give a photo. I will not do this.

 Very sorry - I wish to unsubscribe. I am sorry this will affect your substack  :(

...

Hi Jason, thanks for your personal reply. I am in Australia.

 I was asked to scan a facial photo, which you will understand, is not acceptable.

I am happy to stay subscribed if not for that. i will also be changing my email address but 

will wait until this is resolved. Thanks for your time."

I checked with Substack to resolve this, they referred me to the Australian government... It also turns out the blue-prints for this digital prison rollout were game-theoried to crash subscription based authors (independent free press/free speech) across platforms all over the world via vicious chargeback fees that have, mysteriously, soared to absurdity over the past couple of years—If uses cannot cancel their accounts and yet are still being charged for content they cannot access, the kneejerk recourse will be CC chargebacks. From Agent131711:

"If 300 people file chargebacks against me, just in $15 chargeback fees, that is $4,500 that I must gift to the bank for no legitimate reason. This is in addition to the refund to each individual. Let’s say those 300 people each paid $5 for a monthly membership. That is another $1,500. Just these two amounts come to $6,000 to refund $1,500 because Substack chose to lock people out of their accounts instead of giving them a chance to close the account and deactivate their subscriptions."

(Another "by design" lock-in: By locking them out, users cannot cancel and/or delete their data, which now will surely be weaponized against them as the noose tightens.)

We are running ever, closer ever faster and will soon tumble into this Digital ID, Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint open air prison and should we do nothing, we will soon be, like the Australians, rendered "dumb and silent and led like sheep to the slaughter":

Certainly food for thought. It occurred to me recently that we are unable to believe anything we see or hear now that A.I. has taken center stage. In the recent past one could at least consider the unbelievable. But now, everything has taken on the patina of smoke and mirrors. Someone once said "Believe nothing you hear, and only half of what you see" (Lou Reed?), but now nothing can be taken at face value.

