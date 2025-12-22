Seeing Is Believing (Not)
". . . power that goes unpunished only learns one lesson: it can do whatever it wants." —Roger Stone
Has it occurred to you that the video footage of the hallway outside Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell that shows nobody coming or going around the hour that he “killed himself” could be fake? All authorities from the FBI to The New York Times pretend that the date-and-time stamped video is authentic, and that it proves nobody went into his cell to kill him. Nobody has questioned this. How difficult would it be to take a few hours of alternate closed-circuit TV footage of the same drab hallway from the same position, making sure nobody got on-camera, and then stick a fabricated date-and-time stamp on it? Do you suppose that the intel agencies don’t have the capacity to fabricate that sort of evidence?
At this point, seeing what the capabilities are for AI to compose any kind of picture — or even what years’ old Photoshop programs can do — why would you suppose that anything in the Epstein files now being released might not be subject to fiddling by persons and parties with an interest? Even one second of video showing a notable person in somebody’s arms, or performing an illicit act with a child, a mere glimpse of such a thing, would be A) easy to manufacture, and B) guaranteed to create a mighty shit-storm of a political crisis that would steal everybody’s attention from now until the Rockies tumble.
The Epstein files looks like the end of the seeing-is-believing phase of human history. Whatever dazzling fakes you’re watching on “X” these days, consider that the deep fake abilities of government agencies are a mile ahead of commercially-available AI tech that any jamoke on TikTok can use. I wouldn’t believe a single goshdarn thing coming out of these files that preoccupy the nation right now — while many momentous events unfold at home and around the world unnoticed, or get crowded out by the hoo-hah over Jeffrey Epstein’s sketchy doings. The further forward in time this goes, the worse you can expect it to get.
And why wouldn’t it be in the intel community’s interest to keep this hoo-hah going as long and hard as possible, so as to distract the public from some of the other problems besetting the republic — such as the intel community’s obdurately sociopathic and seditious activities against that very republic?
Talk might be cheap, too, but there’s plenty of chatter on the Internet these days to the effect that a claque of players with familiar names, currently under suspicion of major misdeeds, are secretly running critical sections of the government as a kind of rogue directorate. For instance, former CIA Director John Brennan, whose front-job for years has been as a “national security contributor” to MSNBC/NBC. Do you suppose he sits around his home-office all the livelong day and doesn’t talk to any of his old colleagues? How else would he acquire any “national security” info to report on cable TV? And might you wonder whether these conversations, if they occur, include not just queries and postulations but instructions? That is, orders. . . for people to carry out such-and-such activities? Or suggestions of orders?
And, of course, John Brennan is just one character in a basket of deplorable former intel officials who conceivably wield influence, or issue orders, in the vast turbid, stagnant, septic backwaters of America’s intel swamp. To name a few: Jim Clapper, Michael Hayden, Mike Pompeo, Avril Haines, Leon Panetta, Gina Haspel. Just add the rest of the list of bigshots who signed the infamous 2020 Hunter Biden / Russian disinfo “open letter.” And dozens more including a big gang of ex-FBI and DOJ with cases pending for activities that have the shape and smell of a coup to overthrow the US government (that they served.
Do you suppose any of them might have an interest in stirring the pot of cognitive dissonance that is making it nearly impossible for the people of this land to understand what the fuck is going on around them? You’ve got to wonder what John Ratcliffe thinks about all this (and about the 21,000 employees of the CIA he supposedly directs). And what Tulsi Gabbard knows about the sundry communications flying around the American digital ether. And what fresh treachery is yet being launched by this coterie of scoundrels. And now imagine how difficult life must be for one President Donald Trump. Just sayin’.
These narratives are rigorously constructed to evoke the fight - flight - freeze - fawn - feign - or faint response inside each of you, and every minute we waste on them is a minute we lose building a future worth living in for ourselves and our children, which is, of course, the point of them in the first place.
Dead ends, stairs to nowhere, invoked fear, twists and turns, empty promises brimming with enticing breathless promises of justice which never arrive but keeps us docile, inert, and unprepared for the hellish future they are building while they distract us with their Epstein Pavlovian whistle.
Unfortunately the clock is ticking, the hours are flying by. The past increases the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting.—Haruki Murakami
The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors office, and town councils, get to know your sheriff, get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
Case in point:
Australia has just taken a giant leap toward the Digital ID prison. This letter is from spooked a subscriber there two nights ago:
"I have been asked to verify my age and give a photo. I will not do this.
Very sorry - I wish to unsubscribe. I am sorry this will affect your substack :(
...
Hi Jason, thanks for your personal reply. I am in Australia.
I was asked to scan a facial photo, which you will understand, is not acceptable.
I am happy to stay subscribed if not for that. i will also be changing my email address but
will wait until this is resolved. Thanks for your time."
I checked with Substack to resolve this, they referred me to the Australian government... It also turns out the blue-prints for this digital prison rollout were game-theoried to crash subscription based authors (independent free press/free speech) across platforms all over the world via vicious chargeback fees that have, mysteriously, soared to absurdity over the past couple of years—If uses cannot cancel their accounts and yet are still being charged for content they cannot access, the kneejerk recourse will be CC chargebacks. From Agent131711:
"If 300 people file chargebacks against me, just in $15 chargeback fees, that is $4,500 that I must gift to the bank for no legitimate reason. This is in addition to the refund to each individual. Let’s say those 300 people each paid $5 for a monthly membership. That is another $1,500. Just these two amounts come to $6,000 to refund $1,500 because Substack chose to lock people out of their accounts instead of giving them a chance to close the account and deactivate their subscriptions."
(Another "by design" lock-in: By locking them out, users cannot cancel and/or delete their data, which now will surely be weaponized against them as the noose tightens.)
We are running ever, closer ever faster and will soon tumble into this Digital ID, Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint open air prison and should we do nothing, we will soon be, like the Australians, rendered "dumb and silent and led like sheep to the slaughter":
Certainly food for thought. It occurred to me recently that we are unable to believe anything we see or hear now that A.I. has taken center stage. In the recent past one could at least consider the unbelievable. But now, everything has taken on the patina of smoke and mirrors. Someone once said "Believe nothing you hear, and only half of what you see" (Lou Reed?), but now nothing can be taken at face value.