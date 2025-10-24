Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rd3's avatar
rd3
15h

I'm old enough to remember the country club Boomer set in absolute glee when blue collar union jobs were shipped over seas. All the old tropes about those lazy union bums, 13 weeks paid vacation, overpaid to push a mop, etc. Now the children of the country club Boomers have no future and nothing to do. My own profession is on its way out, having been mostly outsourced, and now A-I'd out of existence. I'm just trying to run out the clock. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that my children never set foot in a college. Stacking and selling cordwood is a more noble and useful undertaking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 replies
Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
16h

Looks like the fabled Zombie Apocalypse may actually happen. Instead of corpses rising from graves, it will be legions of live humans zombified by the plethora of rubbish spewed out by AI. Time to prepare by rereading the "World Made by Hand" series!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
392 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture