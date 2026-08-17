Clusterfuck Nation

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Gwennie's avatar
Gwennie
2h

We civilians are the horses.

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David "JC" Penny's avatar
David "JC" Penny
2h

Ahhhh. The JHK with literary panache! "...now marshaling into an insectile host of predatory Marxists."

Bravo, Sir.

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