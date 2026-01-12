Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
9h

"When the arraignments begin, the derangements will ebb. Just watch and see."

We've been waiting years for something substantive to occur. It had better happen soon as this madness cannot go on much longer. Indeed, it may be too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
110 replies
Andy Sutherland's avatar
Andy Sutherland
8h

" Half the women in this country look like they could be harpooneers on the whaler Pequod." This is the most honest take of women who get tattoos. Its disgusting. I hope I live long enough to see these women at 70. They will appear as bruised bananas; their overpriced detailed body artwork diminished to blurry, unrecognizable stains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 replies
452 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture