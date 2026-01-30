The Infernal Machine

It has come into focus now and you no longer need to be perplexed, mystified, bewildered, or bamboozled by events unspooling in Minneapolis and other hotspots of Woke-Marxist-Jacobin delirium. You are seeing the infernal machine of a sponsored revolution. Its parts are visible. They can be named and clearly understood. I will tell you how this works.

You realize, of course, that there has been an ongoing effort by players outside the USA to destroy Western Civ. This is too obvious to be denied. It is coming from several different places. First, China, because China has sprung from a sink of immiseration to become an industrial behemoth in a mere forty years and sees itself as the next global hegemon. Neville Roy Singham, the wealthy American ex-pat living in Shanghai, exposed all over the Internet this past week, is fronting for the CCP with his web of NGOs that just now underwrite the Lefty-left rage-riots around our country, surely subsidized with extra money from his China handlers.

China sent countless thousands of its soldiers surreptitiously across the border during the “Joe Biden” years along with the UN’s millions-footed riffraff. They have yet to be activated, shall we say, in whatever mischief China has planned. That’s on top of all the college students China has seeded all over the US, and the babies hatched here, given US passports, and withdrawn back to China. It’s simple: they want North America and they have a long game-plan to get it. Resources. Food.

Then there’s the Globalist cabal made up of the WEF megalomaniacs, the buffoonish but sinister EU bureaucracy, and — surprise — the sticky residue of the British Empire’s managerial class, believe it or not. This cabal is George & Alex Soros’s platform for their Open Society and Atlantic Council shenanigans and all the NGOs they spawn. Altogether, the WEF-Globalist’s mojo is fading fast since Mr. Trump went to Davos this month and tossed a few grenades into the audience. Plus, of course, Germany, France, and the UK are going dark, both energy-wise and demographically. Doesn’t help.

Then there is less-well-known São Paulo Forum, founded in 1990 by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president today, back then a mere activist, and the late Fidel Castro. This outfit lurked in the deep background until recently when Mr. Trump plucked one of its components off the game-board: Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. The São Paulo Forum created the permission structure for the Western Hemisphere’s drug and trafficking cartels to thrive in. Both enterprises do immense harm to the USA, first with fentanyl deaths and then with all the second-order effects of illegal immigration — especially of criminals and the insane. It’s all too obvious to belabor.

Who is not in the Destroy Western Civ mix? Another surprise: Russia — apart from the usual boilerplate security apparatus that any major nation must maintain. In case you missed it, Russia is no longer communist. Didn’t work out for them. No, this will probably shock you, but Russia is actually doing what it can to preserve Western Civ, including Christianity, literature, music, philosophy, and domestic civility. They’re in Ukraine because of “Joe Biden.” Here is not the place to adumbrate that topic, so I will leave it for now.

Okay, those are the players outside the USA fomenting revolution among us. The picture, though, is woefully incomplete without America’s Democratic Party, which activates and amplifies the dynamic inside the USA. The Democrats are hostages of the outside forces, but they are not innocent hostages. They are hostage also to their own demonic greed — for power and riches. The Democratic Party has engineered itself into a colossal racketeering operation, a criminal organization, a mafia.

This is now seen garishly in Minnesota, where immigrants — both illegal and strategically placed earlier by Obama & Company — are lately revealed to run a fabulous matrix of fraud around various social services, extracting billions from US taxpayers in the process. This is accomplished with fake companies and NGOs which distribute the loot between the immigrant grifters, the politicians such as Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and finally the Democratic Party apparatus itself, to keep operations going. The mechanism is being studied in the US Department of Justice.

The Ideological Distribution

Mass illegal immigration serves two clear purposes for the party. They use it to boost census numbers so they can create more congressional districts and takeover existing ones. Also, the illegals are marshaled to provide votes for the party, one way or another. The millions let in under “Joe Biden” received lavish gifts on entry (courtesy of you) to cement their allegiance to the party. And that’s why the Democratic Party will do just about anything to prevent the deportation of their pet illegal immigrants. Also why the Dems have no interest in election reform.

And it is exactly why they have ignited an hysteria among the Democratic Party rank-and-file and sent them out into the streets to create chaos and become martyrs. Now, curiously, the women of the Democratic Party were pre-disposed for this madness by a half century of feminism which has managed to evolve — as JD Haltigan describes so well — into a florid Cluster-B group personality derangement. (Psychologist Gad Saad calls it “suicidal empathy.”) To put it bluntly, their desperate yearning to agree with each other and their maternal instincts to care for anything deemed needy (a baby, the homeless, any victim of something), these hard-wired states-of-mind have been hijacked to now send them into a rage delirium on the frozen streets of Minneapolis (and elsewhere). All that emotional distress is wrapped in a thin tissue of Marxist bullshit to make it appear political, but it’s all ragged emotion. Sometimes in history populations go crazy.

And so, American women — and not a few mentally feminized men — have become the foot-soldiers of the Democratic Party in its increasingly desperate campaign to keep its criminal rackets going — or, at least, not end up in prison over them — while the party has become the collective “useful idiot” of the Globalist / Marxist forces seeking to destroy Western Civ and hand North America over to China.

It’s reasonable to suppose that President Trump and his people understand how this works and aim to do what they can to disassemble the infernal machine behind it. They are going after the money supply lines, the many NGOs involved, and very probably a whole lot of politicians in on the grift. The winter uproar in Minneapolis that cost the lives of two feckless insurgents exposed the machinery of sedition. The Insurrection Act might have been in the president’s back pocket, but he knew it would be foolish to use it. The Dems might be a little concerned about what comes next. Hint: DNI Tulsi Gabbard showing up yesterday with the FBI at the Fulton County, GA, election storage warehouse to collect 700 boxes of documents and ballots.

One final angle on all this. There’s another player in the mix, and it’s really hard to tell exactly where they stand: that’s the so-called Deep State generally and its main handyman, the CIA, in particular. They have been behind all the “color revolution” action abroad for decades, and perhaps the election fraud in the USA. They appear to have been operating to some degree in Venezuela through all the years of Hugo Chavez and Maduro, with some nefarious involvement in the cartels. And no question they were behind the long-running coup in all its parts to defame, oust, jail, impoverish, defeat, and kill Mr. Trump since 2016. Their pals in the adjacent DC Lawfare industry are trying really hard to subvert and pervert the judicial system. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has some ‘splainin’ to do about what he managed to accomplish this year, cleaning up the agency. Or not.

