TriTorch
Where we find ourselves: Cloward-Piven swamping of the western world with unskilled welfare recipients in full swing, integrated with hordes of Biden admin welcomed invaders who hate us to the core due to over a decade of rampant bombing of their middle east homelands, and all fused with a vicious vemonous psy-war. Let me let President Obama fill you in on where we are in this Bezmenov Idealogical and societal subversion:

---

President Obama: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Obama's policy and dire warning on immigration:

"Those who enter our country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws" —President Obama

Why the Judas said this:

Bloomberg: Headline: Venezuela's Violent Deaths Fall to 22-Year Low on Migration

Text: Venezuela's rate of violent deaths dropped to its lowest level in more than two decades following years of massive migration as both criminals and victims fled the nation's economic crisis. —Archived Source: https://archive.is/JOaY9

---

The solution is to stop waiting for a DC poltician to save you IMMEDIATELY and:

First build a platform of local strength, self-dependence, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we are begin working on taking bac the higher levels: country, state, federal.

AKA

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get the lost art of bartering back in your mind, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

I won't adumbrate it here, but now seems a good time to read The Art of War by Sun Tzu

