TriTorch
20h

"As was absolutely everything about the George Floyd riots of 2020, Wokery-in-action, with the torching of cities, the looting flash-mobs, and the tearing down of statues honoring American heroes..."

All funded by George Soros, augmented with radicalization propaganda pushed through free Obama phones and his radio stations. The entire monstrous plot was orchestrated to ignite latent forgotten resentments and hatreds in order to ruthlessly rip America apart. In Seattle during this time there was at least one radio station whose sole purpose was to enrage the black community. All it played were news events from history where whites either killed or caused injustice to them. This was before and during CHAZ/CHOP and likely played a big role in its coming to be.

How do I know? I was there. I went to CHAZ, and during driving over a week-long period to and from Seattle, I listened to that malicious hate spewing radio station, and it all became clear: We are being played and mercilessly divided:

The globablists' have successfully weaponized (and dramatically magnified) the Red vs Blue, East vs West, Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed, Boy vs Girl, Gay vs Straight, Brown vs White, and Pro-Life vs Choice dichotomies to exploit our innate tribal nature, and in doing so are dividing and conquering us. This us-vs-them separation makes us easy to control and direct with simple angry thoughts about the enemy who isn’t really our enemy - while blinding us to the actual enemy behind the curtain pulling the puppet strings. If we could collectively recognize this for what it is the NWO wouldn’t stand a chance.

The globalists now have the technology to do away with the left versus right control grid, and so they’re angling in for full control at an individual level: from the inside out. In order to build a new system, you must first destroy the old one, and oh boy, are they destroying. Actually, they are filling our minds with hatred for one another so that we will destroy it ourselves.

These forces we are up against cannot be overcome if we keep allowing them to divide and conquer us. We must let go of our pride and our resentments for one another - which were instilled in us through their psychological operations - and unite together or we stand no chance.

Our adversaries know this, which is why they've been fighting tooth and nail to poison the wells we all share of comradery, fellowship, and family—they've been doing everything they can to decimate the ties that bind by disintegrating every trace of common ground and brotherhood between us.

Values we all once shared that were intended to do the most good for the most people are being maliciously torched in the name of discord and disunity by utilizing a reality denying, mentally ill, family destroying, child warping, depraved ideology.

They do not stand a chance against the united, undivided resolve of even a small percentage of us—and they know it. This is the reason they are frantically fighting and sparing no expense to keep us depressed, oppressed, divided, demoralized, and traumatized. And so we will respond by uniting and taking back what is ours.

141 replies
Jeff Keener
20h

Saw a fascinating documentary on PBS (yes! PBS) about the blowing apart of the black family and community by LBJ's "War on Poverty". For 100 years following Emancipation and the Civil War, black families migrated from southern farms into northern and midwestern cities for cash paying work and built what were called "alley-communities" in which they had nearly complete societies with their own businesses, schools, banks, libraries, etc. It was certainly an apartheid culture and the black alley communities were at the bottom with poor to no sanitation, shared privies and water faucets, however, most everything they needed was within short walking distance and crime was almost non-existent since everyone knew each other. The War on Poverty (WOP) came along and destroyed these communities (in order to build skyscrapers) and moved the families into randomly assigned apartments in low-income housing projects built on the fringes of the cities, putting strangers from different alley communities next door to each other. Not only were the surroundings unfamiliar, but the jobs and stores that put food on the table were located miles away from the projects, forcing commuters and shoppers onto buses & subways. The family separations, the stress of having to leave the home/neighborhood every day, the hostile neighborhoods all contributed to skyrocketing crime and the destruction of the black family. The Think-Gooders of elitist institutions had failed in the grandest fashion, yet.

