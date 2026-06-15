Clusterfuck Nation

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
8h

The vast majority of people in the world have never known what it is like for Iran to NOT be the world's biggest sponsor of terrorism.

If - IF - DJT has managed to put a dent in their murderous conduct, it will be more than the entire world-wide collection of politicians have managed for almost five decades.

Trump's biggest sin is that he actually gets results, and that is what just drives his (and America's) domestic enemies into blathering fits.

I love the smell of Dem heads exploding in the morning.

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JDaveF's avatar
JDaveF
5h

Dems would have been all-in on UFC at the White House if there'd been a couple of "trans-women" vs. biologic women bouts, and they'd been able to see a couple of women beat up by men, a la 2024 Paris Olympics boxing.

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