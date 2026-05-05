Clusterfuck Nation

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Ataraxis's avatar
Ataraxis
3h

I support the Arc de Trump so the TDS crowd has to look at it forever and ever.

Make it bigger with more gold.

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Rebecca Templeman's avatar
Rebecca Templeman
3hEdited

Remember King Solomon, another Populist. His hubris got in the way of so much reform and enlightenment, but overall, he saved the nation of Israel from its pagan enemies. My suggestion is to pick your battles, because we're on the right course to win this culture war. In the end, my only hope is that Donald J. Trump knows the Triune Godhead of Israel, and we'll meet again in Eternity.

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