Clusterfuck Nation

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Jack's avatar
Jack
8h

There is very little left to be said concerning the MSM.

According to the rules of cavalry: if the horse is dead- dismount.

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
8h

The leftists were correct to identify TACO as an operative acronym. What they failed to understand is that TACO means Trump Always Crushes Opponents. Kaboom 💥

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