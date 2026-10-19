Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Arturo's avatar
Michael Arturo
1h

Dhillon/Lesley Stahl (how is she even still around?) interview on 60 Minutes: Stahl condescendingly asked whether sending a message to 50 states that illegal voting would result in criminal charges would sow distrust in the process.

Dhillon replied, " The distrust is already there."

Reply
Share
3 replies
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
1h

👍👍 ”The end of pretend!” Excellent phrase which can be applied to so many left wing policies/philosophies! A few that come to mind include an end of pretend that boys playing girls’ sports is fair, that open borders are good for the country, that DEI is a positive for society, that life altering gender changing surgery for minors is a good thing, that it’s OK for men pretending to be girls to share locker rooms and restrooms with girls. I’m sure the list is longer than this, but I’m out of time! ⌛️ Speaking of time, it is time for “an end of pretend!” Great post, JHK! 💪💪

Reply
Share
1 reply
98 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture