The Jihad for Lunch Bunch Swings into Action

This day after the Great Feast of Thanksgiving, we glance outside the giant cage match that is US politics to catch a look around the global hot spots we’re pegged into — and ask where do our country’s interests lie? Why did the US start the Iran operation? Because reliable intel indicated that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon. Do you just dismiss the intel out of hand? (Sometimes intel is genuine.) Iran had already developed missiles capable of delivering such a weapon thousands of miles away. Combine that with Iran’s consistent pursuit of jihad since the IRGC took over in 1979. Maybe it was urgently necessary to disarm them. What was the alternative? Wait until they launched one? I don’t think so.

Big Media wants you to be confused and demoralized about this. Big Media wants you to think that America has lost the Iran War. This is not so. Iran is doing a hurt dance. Iran’s economy is failing. Its currency is worthless at 2.9 million rials to a US dollar. Official year-on-year inflation is 88.7 percent. The World Bank estimates Iran’s GDP contraction at 7.8 percent this year. Official unemployment is at about 9 percent — but at a low labor participation number, 41 percent of adults.

The US naval blockade has reduced Iran’s oil exports to about zero when it used to be 1 million barrels a day. Iran has lost $32 billion in oil export revenue in 2026 on a nominal GDP of $312 billion (which is a little less than the GDP of Kentucky). Meanwhile, stopping oil production at the wellheads tends to damage the wells down in the source rock. Bummer. Iran might never get its production back to where it was.

Iran’s ruling IRGC regime can’t pay salaries or pensions to government officials, or pay its own soldiers, officers, and technicians. The blockade, plus US Treasury actions against global banking conduits, has cut off most of Iran’s supply lines for precursor materials to make weapons: rocket fuel, explosives, batteries, electronics, detonators, motors, heavy trucks for mobile rocket launchers. A lot of that used to come from China. Do you suppose Mr. Trump had a word with President Xi at Shenzhen about that flow of material?

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Big Media is in the tank for the Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihad Party, the BJJ, (formerly the Democratic Party). So, Big Media pushed the idea that Iran was winning the war. Iran naturally insisted it was winning, too. Iran rooted loudly for the Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihad party to win the midterm election, because the BJJ hates the USA as much as Iran does. Anything to trip up Donald Trump, the first US president in half a century to take away their nuclear toys and put the Three-Handled Family Gradunza Neck-Breaker on them. America losing the war, and voters being upset about it, was also the BJJ’s cover-story for running their election fraud playbook as blatantly as they did. It supposedly explained how 20 million new voters came out of the woodwork to turn the election map blue.

The president can step back for now and let Iran choke itself to death. You can suppose he would prefer not to bomb them again, but will if they lob some remaining missiles or launch a fleet of drones at a major target: say, the Ras Tanura oil terminal in Saudi Arabia. FAFO is still the order of the day.

The power dynamics of the Middle East are changing fast. Hamas is out of business. Hezbollah is on life-support. The Houthis of Yemen are the new Barbary Pirates in a slightly different location, the mouth of the Red Sea, where they are making themselves a pain-in-the-ass to shipping and lobbing ordnance all over the place.

Yemen is one of the very poorest and strife-ridden countries in all of North Africa / Middle East, and that’s really saying something. For some reason, and despite the gazillions in armaments and warplanes the US has sold to the Saudis over the past sixty years, they have been unable to put the annoying Houthis out of business. Kind of raises the question: just how fragile is the Saud family’s grip on Arabia, and will the Kingdom crack up? And if Iran is no longer able to supply the Houthis with missiles, drones, and walking-around money — which has got to be the case now — who exactly is subsidizing this riffraff? Could this have been yet another thing that the three presidents jawed over in Shenzhen?

Ukraine remains a dreadful predicament for all concerned. Ukraine will never “win” this war, will never get the Donbas back or Crimea. There’s nothing in it for them anymore except to reduce the male population so dramatically that marriage, family, and children will be unknown there by 2060. . . that is, no more Ukrainians. Russia stays in the fight because it won’t abide NATO membership for Ukraine and all the mischief that implies. That has been their red line since the whole thing started. The EU and the UK, though, are just fine with this game of “Let’s You and Him Fight.” They want to see Russia diminished if not completely vanquished, because taking over Russia’s oil and mineral resources is their ultimate goal, the only way they can keep their own resource-poor economies going.

Except it’s probably already too late for that. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, the UK have all opted for the eradication of their own Western Civ, along with their insane de-industrialization policies, which pretty much obviate the whole resource argument.

The US has every reason to terminate its funding of Ukraine. The money we have given Ukraine since 2014 has nothing to do with “freedom and democracy.” It was dedicated to covering-up the money laundering, the Zelensky-centered grift, the biolab mischief, and the coordinated NeoCon / NATO efforts to box-in Russia and ultimately destroy it.

Direct U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine has largely stopped. Good. Europe has stepped in with large loans (tens of billions of euros) for Ukraine’s government and defense needs. Their bad. They are pounding money they don’t have down a rat hole. The shocking truth is that America’s interests now align more with Russia than with an EU and UK that itch to start World War Three. Russia is pro Western Civ, the Europeans not so much now. The EU and the UK have gone mental. They are not capable of mounting a war against Russia and, anyway, they are far too busy making war on their own citizens.

The sad truth is that The EU and UK are making themselves enemies of the USA. It is hard to finesse that shocking fact. The president has so far avoided breaking the news to the public. It will be a hard nut to digest, but that’s where history — that trickster — has taken us.

I hope you all had a splendid Thanksgiving. Fortify yourselves for what is to come in a spicier than average Christmas season. Game back on.

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