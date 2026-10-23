Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Bee Jay's avatar
Bee Jay
2h

Military tribunals, wouldn't that be nice

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Steve Kelly's avatar
Steve Kelly
2h

Never thought I’d live to see the day when another civil war was a possibility for us all. But then I’ve realized over the last decade how utterly foolish most of us (including myself) were in assuming all was well and for not seeing “progressivism” for the true evil it is, simply a cover for the Marxists and communists in our midst to try to realize their dreams of destroying this country from within. And now they have help from Islam to boot. Things are likely to get mighty sporting in the months/years ahead

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