TriTorch
11hEdited

Destroying old heroes and role models, ripping out old statues and architecture and replacing them with liars and modern deliberately ugly monstrosities, destroying film and culture and substituting in woke abominations which go against everything natural about ourselves and the world we live in is a very effective demoralization strategy that is currently reaching mass effect all over Europe and the United States.

By desecrating our shared common history and culture, you destroy the unity and coherence of a nation leaving little left to fight for, and so people stop fighting for it.

The loathsome parasite globalists are working day and night to destroy the west, our identity, way of life, our values, and our Constitution. This is a fear response to defang our potential and power to upset their plans. They are intimated by us and what we are capable of, if they were not they would not be fighting tooth and nail to shut us up and lock us down. Never give up, never surrender. Keeping our republic was never going to be easy, it was only ever going to be worth it.

Madjack's avatar
Madjack
12h

From your pen to Gods ears. We are desperate for justice.

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
