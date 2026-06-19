Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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James Howard Kunstler
1d

The trolls are out in force this morning, naturally.

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Scott
1d

The London banksters are obviously the group that keeps funding Ukraine and Hezbollah, as you alluded to. What can be done about them? Or is it just a waiting game as they appear rather suicidal, given the sorry state of the UK these days. They are not our allies and likely never have been

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