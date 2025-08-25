Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truman Verdun's avatar
Truman Verdun
8hEdited

Whatever the truth is, find it, expose it, lay it out for all to see -- and then we can move on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Mike McAdams's avatar
Mike McAdams
8h

All done to distract the masses and use it when convenient to attack an opponent ie Trump- claiming he went to the island …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
184 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture