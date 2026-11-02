Clusterfuck Nation

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
7h

A majority of these people involved in the traitorous plots to overthrow our government once upon a time all worked in the State Dept., causing mischief and mayhem -in concert with our CIA - around the world for decades.

Is it any wonder the world has been a complete shit show for all those decades?

Secretary Rubio has done a truly masterful job in the past two years in cleaning out those Augean stables of the filth and corruption that permeated nearly every nook and cranny of it, so much so that the world and all those globalists elites have been effectively neutered in their efforts to employ a ‘one world government’.

They’re attempting to strike back in their dying last gasps and grasps for power, as events in Poland reveal, but they are nothing but empty husks, broke and powerless, and now their countries are literally going down in flames and anarchy run rampant.

Trump has exposed all of them for the authoritarian wannabes that they are, as their financial lifeline of USAID tax dollars has been shut down.

Those plotting here to tear this country apart will meet the full measure of the law - bank on it.

We need to win tomorrow and bigly so get out there and vote and let’s continue our fight to free this country - and others - from the Islamo-Marxist- Globalist oppressors!

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Upgrading the Firmware's avatar
Upgrading the Firmware
7h

From your lips to God's ear, brother!

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