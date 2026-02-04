Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
8h

Woke politics meets garish architecture in one of America’s most architecturally distinguished cities. Let’s hope this wet dream never becomes reality.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Wesbury, Brian's avatar
Wesbury, Brian
8h

They’re just trying to make the Obama Library fit in.

Reply
Share
2 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture