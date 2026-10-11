Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
4h

Don't understand how a night for kids morphed into a holiday for adults.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Matthew McWilliams's avatar
Matthew McWilliams
4h

Interesting. I was just walking through Lowe's the other week. Immediately upon entering the store I was confronted with Halloween decorations to one side and Christmas decorations to the other side. Of course, there was no floor room for the practical device I was there to purchase, a gas powered tiller. So many other useful items in what is putatively a home improvement store that can't be displayed because the giant Frosty the Snowman and the 15 foot skeleton are taking up space.

The initial thought that passed my mind was how ludicrous it was to take up valuable real estate displaying what are essentially useless items. Then it struck me, stores stock what they think they can sell. Gas powered tiller to improve the homestead? Nope. Life-sized Yukon Cornelius? You betcha! It says less about Lowe's, who are simply responding to market forces, than it does about the vast legions of shoppers who complain about the cost of healthcare while taking delivery their 15 foot Abominable Snowman.

Years ago, I read a thought piece in the Wall Street Journal. The gist of the article was that you can tell a lot about a society by what it spends its money on. What do all of these over-sized toys say about the American people?

Reply
Share
4 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture