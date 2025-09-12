Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
7h

For the first half of my life, I just wanted to be left alone to raise cows and kids. For the second half, I just wanted to be left alone to make things and do a little fishin'.

This last week scares me - because I fully understand, as perhaps I never have before, Solzhenitsyn's famous lines:

“The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of men who wanted to be left alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.

The moment the men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the men who just wanted to be left alone.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
Beth Nicolaides's avatar
Beth Nicolaides
7h

Yes, my gut tells me that Kirk's murder was a watershed event, not only because of how it felt to learn the news, but because of the paroxysm of performative glee from our certifiable sector, most of whom seem to be teachers, for God's sake!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
355 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture