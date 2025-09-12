“It’s been obvious for some time that the Left has been hijacked by the modern equivalent of the Manson Family.” —Sasha Stone

It’s been a tough week for our demon-haunted nation. First, video surfaces of the young Ukrainian woman, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, slaughtered by a homeless psychopath, one Decarlos Brown, Jr., on the Charlotte, NC, light rail — weeks after the crime happened, because Charlotte police suppressed the CC video and the legacy news media barely reported the story. Suddenly, the country is shocked by what they see: wanton murder witnessed at the scene by a half-dozen other transit riders, who don’t even react to the woman spurting blood as she topples to the floor and bleeds out.

Already stabbed, minutes to live

“Progressives” hasten to cover for the psycho. He was mentally unwell and did not get the treatment he needed. Uh-huh. . . . Yet anyone with functioning brain knew the score at once. Decarlos Brown, Jr., was “justice involved” (arrested and convicted of crimes) more than a dozen times in recent years, including a five-year stretch for armed robbery. He was on-the-loose because of how the Democratic Party manages public safety, which is not at all. It allows the criminally insane to run free, but especially if they can be sorted into the “marginalized” minority basket to be presented as sob stories (George Floyd).

The Democratic Party has this affinity for the criminally insane because the party as a whole is insane. It peddles insane policies and ideas, such as cashless bail and defunding the police. It can’t tell the truth about anything. For instance, that black people account for 37-percent of violent felonies committed in the USA, according the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting, though they comprise about 13-percent of the population. And that only includes the “solved” cases, for which the “clearance rate” is a low 50- 60-percent of violent crimes — that is, more than half of violent crimes discovered go unsolved.

The Iryna Zarutska slaying set off a fury that ranged from intimations of race-war to declaring the Democratic Party a “domestic terrorist organization.” Of course, this was only days after disgruntled transgenderite Robert Westman — another product of Democratic Party ideology — shot up a catholic school in Minneapolis. Westman declared in his diaries that he’d learned to his disappointment that it is not really possible to change sexes and pretending was not good enough. That was perhaps the sole sane expression among his otherwise violently deranged writings. Westman was but one in a growing line of transgenders shooting up places, but his deed marked the end of the Democratic sex hustle, inflicting LGBTQ ideology on the schools and coercing the public to play along.

Headline from The New York Times, of course

And then, Wednesday, a marksman as yet unidentified murdered Charlie Kirk, 31-year-old rising conservative media star, whose main activity was traveling to college campuses to discuss and debate the great public issues of our time with students. Charlie Kirk was an exemplary young man, on a mission to rescue our country from bad ideas and help young adults beset by the depraved Jacobin faculty discern the difference between good ideas and bad ideas. He’d barely got going in life. I won’t belabor the encomiums to Charlie’s excellence that you can read elsewhere all over the web. He was the real deal, a man in full. The Left has its martyr, the degenerate George Floyd, and now the right has its martyr, the righteous Charlie Kirk. Choose your hero.

The murder sickened at least half the nation to a degree we haven’t seen since the Kennedys and MLK were gunned down half a century ago, but the country is much more fragile now than it was then. Nobody knows what comes next, but you can sense it is going to be harsh. All that’s known about the shooter so far is that he might be the scraggly figure captured in a CC camera in a stairway on the Utah campus, that he might have used the Mauser 30.06 rifle found ditched in the woods nearby, that he was a darn good shot, and that the brass cartridges in the rifle’s chamber and magazine were engraved with “transgender and Antifa” slogans. Uh-oh. . . . (I wouldn’t want to be them on that dreadful day.)

The question on everybody’s minds — those not still paralyzed by grief and rage — is what will the political Right do now, especially those currently holding the levers of power, led by President Trump? What we have lived through is an astounding cavalcade of gross insults against our country, against our history, and against common decency. The ten-year-long seditious conspiracy against Mr. Trump was a kind of self-compounding criminal cover-up for even more long-running illegality carried on routinely in the so-called Deep State or DC blob, which has been laying trips on the people of this land for decades.

It’s all coming apart now in one climactic maelstrom of discovery and retribution. Of course, there are the anticipated indictments of many well-known Deep State figures, but the captured agencies and regions of the judiciary remain infested with either ideologues determined to wreck the country (CIA, DOJ, DOD, State) or grifters making fortunes (FSA, CDC, NIH, HUD) or the simply power-crazed who have long forgotten even why they seek to be in charge of anything. And that’s just the government, not higher ed, or medicine, or the news business, or banking and finance, or Big Business, or the lively arts. What the demon-haunted country needs is an exorcism.

Good thing America elected an exorcist in 2024. I don’t know if Mr. Trump ever thought of himself that way, but it’s come to that. I suppose he will start by dismantling altogether the skein of NGOs beyond the already-demolished USAID umbrella — and there are thousands more of them — that keep money flowing into the Democratic Party, a thoroughly corrupt and treasonous faction. Start with George and Alex Soros’s operation, please, Mr T.

The Democratic Party might not survive all that especially since it has turned itself into a mere infernal machine manufacturing hoaxes and hustles against the public interest. That’s all it does, all it stands for. Americans are about to re-learn that the reason we have laws is to state clearly what sort of human behavior is okay and what is not okay. It’s not okay to be a demon and do the Devil’s work — a metaphor, admittedly, but take it as you will.

