Clusterfuck Nation

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
12h

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”

― George Orwell, 1984

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4Freedom's avatar
4Freedom
11h

I’m a female (real, not imagined) and agree with you, having lived long enough to see and experience it for myself. At least half the women alive today are totally nuts … and, half the males are aiding and abetting them … that is terrifying (or, should be) for the sane half.

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