Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
8h

Unfortunately, the amount of confirmation bias, which seems to be more of a virus among the Democrats, is infinite in California.

If Bass is currently leading in the polls after such an extreme display of incompetence, the only thing that will save LA is an earthquake.

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Douglas E. Dye's avatar
Douglas E. Dye
8h

As always, a most enlightening and entertaining essay. Thank you.

The destruction of California has been a nearly 40-year slow-moving train wreck. My business is there, soon to be relocated.

After returning to the U.S. after my last tour in the Foreign Service (East Africa), settled in Santa Monica. Was there 2015-2020. Left after the C-VID and George Floyd Summer of Love dynamic hit full force.

The dynamic there (particuarly in LA and SF) is a national disgrace.

Heads must (figuratively) roll. It is a national imperative to address.

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