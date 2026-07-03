Clusterfuck Nation

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P. Robert Thorson's avatar
P. Robert Thorson
1d

Happy 250th USA! Hope we're around to see birthday 251.

This problem with insanity in today's culture appears to be something that's well above and beyond something as simple as "The Democrats", or offshoots thereof. The evil behind them has very deep pockets, which also control the narratives and media today.

If this viewpoint of mine is even remotely accurate, it's looking very bumpy indeed ahead, as previous civilizations and Empires seem to mostly have a violence-related hard reset as part of the process of collapse.

Soft Landing? Uh, quite a longshot at this point.

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UncleBob9's avatar
UncleBob9
1d

I saw an unsubstantiated story in the last couple days saying George Soros is scared his creation will fail in November so the GOP may keep both houses of Congress. If so, he's allegedly going to simply give up and start funding actual charities. Sure. He's spent over 80 years trying to destroy the West, and now he's going to give up if his side doesn't win?

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